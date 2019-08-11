Pollack names strong Gor side for Aigle Noir test

Youngster Tobias Otieno starts in midfield alongside new captain Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma

Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo have been tasked with the goal getting duties

By JEFF KINYANJUI

New Gor Mahia tactician Steven Pollack has named his starting squad to face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in a preliminary CAF Champions League tie this afternoon at the Stade Intwari in Bujumbura.

Tanzanian custodian David Robert Mapigano starts ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo between the sticks while the central defence will be marshalled by Charles Momanyi and Joash Onyango.

Youngster Tobias Otieno starts in midfield alongside new captain Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma while Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo have been tasked with the goal getting duties.

Starting XI: David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo

Subs: Frederick Odhiambo (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Samuel Onyango and Shafik Batambuze