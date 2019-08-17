Pollack to unleash Oliech against Bandari

The 58-year-old tactician, who has previously coached Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in Ghana, says he is impressed with the quality in the team



By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia coach Steve Pollack has revealed Dennis Oliech will feature against Bandari in Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup on Sunday afternoon in Machakos.

Pollack, who will be taking charge of his first match on Kenyan soil, is confident of winning his first trophy with Gor Mahia despite being in charge for barely a fortnight.

“I have watched them play and therefore I have prepared the lads well. Cup finals are important games and the players are aware of this. We have to start the season positively and therefore this game is very important. We are going for a win," underlined Pollack before confirming that Oliech will start from the bench.

“I am aware he is coming back from a lengthy lay-off and therefore we cannot rush him. He will be introduced for a few minutes hopefully until he is in perfect condition,” he said.

Pollack, who replaced Hassan Oktay after the latter quit due to private family matters, was with the team in Burundi last weekend as they started their Caf Champions League campaign with a barren draw against Aigle Noir.

The 58-year-old tactician, who has previously coached Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in Ghana, says he is impressed with the quality in the team.

“I have been with the team for slightly over a week now and I have seen it improve in every training session. The chemistry is coming up well and the players are now getting to understand how I want the team to play. We are getting better and that is very key for me from the onset,” Pollack told Nation Sport.