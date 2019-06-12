Posta, Nairobi Stima play-off date set

By BRIAN YONGA

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released the dates for the two-legged promotion/relegation play-off match between top-flight side Posta Rangers and National Super League (NSL) outfit Nairobi Stima.

Stima will host the first leg on Saturday, June 15 at the Karuturi grounds, Naivasha with the second leg set for the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos three days later.

The aggregate winner will play in next season's SportPesa Premier League with the loser to contest in the NSL.

Stima just missed out on automatic promotion after finishing third in the just concluded NSL season, They amassed 80 points, one less than champions Wazito, while second placed Kisumu All Stars edged them out on goal difference.

Stima striker Dennis Oalo won the NSL Golden boot after scoring 24 goals beating his closest challenger Steven Onyango of Fortune Sacco, who scored 20 goals