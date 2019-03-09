Posta, Sharks draw a blank in Machakos

By VINCENT OPIYO

Posta Rangers and Kariobangi Sharks played out to a goalless draw in an end-to-end SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Both sides came into the game with mixed results, Posta seeking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat suffered away to Zoo Kericho last Saturday with Sharks out to extend their winning streak following a 2-0 triumph over Chemelil Sugar last Sunday.

The sixth draw in 11 meetings between the two sides takes Posta’s points tally to 15, 11 below Sharks who have a game before winding up the first leg.

The first half was punctuated with lots of missed scoring chances from both sides especially the mailmen who raided frequently.

Rookie Boniface Onyango, stepping in at the back in the absence of experienced Geoffrey Shiveka, ensured Marcellius Ingotsi and Calvin Odongo do not get the better of Brian Bwire in between the sticks.

Posta coach John Kamau introduced Gerson Likono for the jaded legs of Danson Kago at the restart as Posta went all out for the elusive opening goal.

John Nairuka’s weighted corner kick on 47 minutes found Joackins Atudo whose header was brushed out by Boniface Onyango for another corner that bore no fruit.

A minute later, Nairuka was at it again this time round played in by Ingotsi but with the goalkeeper to beat, blasted wide from close range.

Sharks would win a free kick on 51 minutes with Patillah Omoto curling in a dangerous cross that forced Eliud Emase to react fast for a fruitless corner.

William Muluya threw into the fray promising striker Sydney Lokale for Henry Juma but the former Nakuru AllStars man was well marked by Collins Omondi’s experienced legs before Harrison Mwendwa was introduced for James Mazembe as Sharks aimed to capitalise on the flanks.

Posta squandered a glorious opportunity with five minutes to play after Ingotsi failed to head home Likono’s cross from the left flank. The former AFC Leopards forward was rested for Kenneth Mutembei on 89 minutes.

Sharks host Nzoia Sugar in their next match next Friday while Posta will be up against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Saturday.