Posta Rangers down All Stars

Kisumu All Stars’ winless spell in Kenyan Premier League continued after they lost 2-0 to Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Sunday.

Eliud Lokuwan and captain Joseph Mbugi were on target for the Mailmen in the 41st and 50th minutes respectively.

All Stars paid dearly for wasted chances as they dominated the play in both halves including a missed penalty in the 91st minute.

The result leaves Posta in 10th place on the pile with 25 points, while All Stars are 16th with nine points.

An excited Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo applauded his players for what he termed as a ‘hard fought’ win, saying All Stars displayed an exemplary performance despite the loss.

“All Stars were hard to beat today and I must admit I have never watched them play as good as they did today. But getting three points away is a plus for us,” said Coach Omollo.

His opposite number, Arthur Opiyo said he was happy about the outcome of the match, citing a great improvement by his players as compared to their previous match with Tusker.