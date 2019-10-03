Posta Rangers hold Bandari at Mbaraki

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Visiting Posta Rangers on Thursday shared the spoils with Bandari in a tough Kenyan Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa.

Play was affected by a slippery ground after a heavy downpour with the match starting 15 minutes after the rains stopped.

Rangers got their goal through Francis Nambute with Bandari levelling via an own goal by the visitors’ defender, Suleiman Osman.

Bandari had an upper hand in the second half but Rangers’ defence was unbeatable.

Bandari assistant coach Nassoro Mwakoba said fatigue played big part in the result, claiming his players had no rest time because of long travel from Tunisia where they played a return Caf Confederation Cup match against US Ben Guerdane.

“They tried and although we needed the three points, we are happy we did not leave the field empty handed,” said Mwakoba.

Rangers’ coach Sammy Omollo said he was happy to have shared the spoils with a strong Bandari team.

“I’m happy with my defenders for they managed to tame the Bandari forwards,” said Omollo.