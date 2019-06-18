Posta Rangers seek crucial win to secure top flight status

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Posta Rangers need a draw of any kind to retain their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) status when they face Nairobi Stima in Machakos County on Wednesday.

The two Nairobi-based sides meet at the Kenyatta Stadium in the promotion/relegation play-off second leg match with the mailmen carrying a 2-1 advantage.

Rangers are looking to prolong their three-year stay in the top flight while Stima will be seeking to become the first National Super League (NSL) side to earn promotion to the top-flight league via the play-off route.

Rangers coach John Kamau will rely on experienced former Harambee Stars defender Jockins Atudo, Gerson Likono and Joseph Mbugi facing a youthful Stima squad comprising Dennis Oalo, Marcellus Ingosti and Francis Nambute.

“We lost the first leg after failing to capitalise on the many chances that come our way. The moral is high and everybody is ready for the return match and I’m sure the boys will give their best on the pitch,” said Stima coach, Evans Mafuta.

Rangers finished one place above automatic relegation spot in the top flight league (SPL) while Stima came third in the NSL.

This is the third time that a play-off between the 16th-placed team in the SPL and third-placed side in the NSL is used to determine the full roster of teams for the country’s top two leagues.

In Naivasha on Saturday during the first leg, ever green Atudo opened the scoring after five minutes.