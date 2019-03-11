Posta coach Kamau looking for the next Olunga

By VINCENT OPIYO

Posta Rangers coach John Kamau has said he intends to rope in a rookie striker that will ape Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga, whom he worked with at Thika United in 2014.

Olunga – currently playing for Japanese second tier side Kashiwa Reysol- sharpened his scoring touch at Thika United in 2014 before joining Gor Mahia the following year.

Kamau is believed to be good at sharpening strikers, an area he says has been his main undoing in the first leg of the SportPesa Premier League.

Posta finished the first round of the league with 16 points from 17 rounds following a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks last Saturday.

“Wherever I have been, I am fond of producing top strikers, the likes of Kepha Aswani, Olunga and many others,” Kamau said in an interview citing last season top scorer Eric Kapaito as another example having worked with him at FC Talanta before joining Sharks.

“This is an area I look forward to reinforcing in the midseason transfer window because we’ve been creating more than five chances in a game but fail to convert,” he added.

Has he achieved his first leg target, barely three months after replacing Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo at the helm?

“I think the target was set by the previous coach who did the preseason with the team. Mine was damage control and so far I can say the team I inherited I am okay with it apart from a few departments,

“Most teams didn’t realise that we’ve been playing our matches with one goalkeeper (Eliud Emase) and I am happy with the boy but definitely I will be signing three more goalkeepers,” he added.