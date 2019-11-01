Posta hold wasteful Mathare United

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Mathare United and Posta Rangers played to a barren draw in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The Slum Boys remain unbeaten so far in the league and are now ninth on the log with 11 points while Posta Rangers are eighth with as many points but have a superior goal difference.

Mathare could have opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after the experienced Clifford Alwanga sent a low cross into the box but forwards Daniel Otieno and Tyson Otieno collided and the chance went begging.

A few minutes after the breather, Mathare introduced John Mwangi for Daniel Otieno while Posta rested the injured Suleiman Ngotho, Michael Apudo taking his place. Posta also brought in Jackson Dwang to replace Ken Mutembei in the 63rd minute and Mathare responded by sending Chris Ochieng into the fray for Alwanga.

Mathare’s Kevin Kimani bent an inviting cross into the path of substitute Ochieng in the 83rd minute but the youngster's header was feeble.

Francis Nambute thought he had won Posta maximum points at the death but his rising shot was parried by the alert Job Ochieng in the Mathare goal.

Six more matches will be played this weekend with the highlight being the triple-header in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Wazito will host Sony Sugar in early kick-off before Tusker take on Nzoia Sugar in the first live match from 2pm. Second-placed AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars battle at the same venue from 4:15pm.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Chemelil Sugar v Kisumu All Stars, 3pm Chemelil

Wazito v Sony Sugar, 10am Machakos

Tusker v Nzoia Sugar, 2pm Machakos (Live)

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars, 4:15pm Machakos (Live)

Sunday