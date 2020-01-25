Posta make light work of Wazito

Kisiavuki then sealed the win for the visitors in the 90th minute burying home a rebound after Omondi had made a good save

But it was Posta who went further ahead through Mbugi's penalty after Ezekiel Okare was fouled inside the box by Johnstone Omurwa in the 57th minute

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Wazito's poor run in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) persisted on Saturday after they lost 3-0 to Posta Rangers at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

An own goal by Issifou Bourhana and two others from Clinton Kisiavuki and captain Joseph Mbugi in the second half saw Posta record their seventh win of the season to take their points tally to 28.

The loss is Wazito's 11th this season, leaving them just one point above relegation zone.

In the early kick-off of the day, Posta took the lead in the third minute after goalkeeper Kevin Omondi parried a freekick from Mbugi back into play and the ball came off Bourhana to roll into the net.

The impressive mailmen came close to doubling their lead in the 10th minute, when Clinton Kisiavuki stormed Wazito's box but his shot rattled the side-net.

Wazito, who came into this match chasing for their third win, replied with two successive corner-kicks in the 16th and 18th minutes which resulted into nothing.

Advertisement

In the 27th minute, Posta goalkeeper Jairus Adira produced a brilliant save to deny Dennis Ng'ang'a after the latter beautifully curved-in a freekick from distance.

Wazito grew into the game and should have levelled at the stroke of halftime but Piscas Kirenge's effort was blocked for a corner after good work from Victor Ndinya on the right.

The hosts returned the stronger side in the second half pinning their opponents in their own half for the first five minutes in search of the equaliser.

But it was Posta who went further ahead through Mbugi's penalty after Ezekiel Okare was fouled inside the box by Johnstone Omurwa in the 57th minute.

Wazito responded by withdrawing Kirenge for Kennedy Owino. In the 70th minute, Masika narrowly missed a chance to reduce the deficit with a long range strike before Owino was denied by the crossbar four minutes later.

Wazito were on the hunt again but Whyvonne Isuza and Victor Ndinya were denied by Adira in quick succession in the 75th minute.