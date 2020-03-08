By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among dignitaries at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the 88th edition of the 'Mashemeji Derby' between rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Uhuru was accompanied to the stadium by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

It's the first time Uhuru is attending a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match since being elected president in 2013 in what is viewed as an endorsement for Kenyan football from the highest office in the land.

Gor are looking to register their 30th win over their arch-rivals, while Leopards are seeking to bridge that gap by registering their 28th win. Both teams have shared spoils 31 times.

In the first leg held played at the same venue in November last year, K'Ogalo thrashed Ingwe 4-1.

Gor are ranked top on the log on 51 points, while Leopards are sixth on 40 points.

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has handed Ghanaian Jackson Owusu his debut in the 'Mashemeji Derby' while AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has kept faith in on-form striker Elvis Rupia who will be supported by Vincent Oburu and Jaffary Owiti in attack.

The match is currently underway having started at 3pm EAT.

LINE-UPS

Gor Mahia

Boniface Oluoch (GK), Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Jackson Owusu, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Muguna Kenneth (C), Clifton Miheso

AFC Leopards