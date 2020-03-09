By JEFF KINYANJUI

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday hosted AFC Leopards to a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi.

This comes a day after Uhuru attended the "Mashemeji Derby" at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday when Gor Mahia beat Ingwe 1-0 courtesy of Bonface Omondi's first half goal.

Uhuru said the government will address the issue of stadia in the country promising AFC Leopards a permanent home ground of their own.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) shakes hands with AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU

“You have talked about a stadia we will sit and talk. I agree it is good just like other teams across the world have home stadia, I think it is about time we started having home stadia for our own teams as well,” said Uhuru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) poses for a photo with AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU

With Nyayo National Stadium still closed for renovations, Ingwe have been struggling to find a permanent venue for their home matches, alternating between the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and even the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. They had to use the powers that be in government to secure Kasarani for the 88th "Mashemeji Derby" on Sunday, as they owe Sports Kenya Sh2 million for damages inflicted on Kasarani by their fans during the 4-1 first leg loss to Gor Mahia last November.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) shakes hands with AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo (second left) as captain Robinson Kamura (centre) looks on during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU

This has led to a significant decrease in gate collections at a time when the club is struggling financially following the exit of shirt sponsor SportPesa.

Uhuru was speaking as he officially handed over Ingwe’s new bus to the team. The bus was donated by Dr Nelson Sechere, an international fundraising expert.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) tries his hand on the new AFC Leopards team bus during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU

The team was led to State House by its patron who is also the Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi and club chairman Dan Shikanda.

“We thank you and we are happy for what you are doing not only for yourselves but for the inspiration and hope you are giving to your fellow youth. The most important thing is being a role model. And you as a youth are a role model and we appreciate and support that,” Uhuru told Ingwe players.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) hands over a ball to AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura during a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU