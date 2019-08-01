alexa Promising Nigeria youngster joins Lille - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Promising Nigeria youngster joins Lille

Thursday August 1 2019

In this file photo taken on November 8, 2015 Nigeria's player Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Mali during the Fifa U-17 World Cup Chile 2015 final at Sausalito stadium in Vina del Mar. - Nigeria international forward Victor Osimhen has joined Lille from Belgian side Charleroi on a five-year deal, the French club announced on August 1, 2019. PHOTO | MARCELO HERNANDEZ |

In this file photo taken on November 8, 2015 Nigeria's player Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Mali during the Fifa U-17 World Cup Chile 2015 final at Sausalito stadium in Vina del Mar. - Nigeria international forward Victor Osimhen has joined Lille from Belgian side Charleroi on a five-year deal, the French club announced on August 1, 2019. PHOTO | MARCELO HERNANDEZ |  AFP

In Summary

  • Lille finished second to Paris Saint-Germain last season and qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2012-13.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LILLE, FRANCE

Nigeria international forward Victor Osimhen has joined Lille from Belgian side Charleroi on a five-year deal, the French club announced Thursday.

Osimhen, 20, was part of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations, and scored 20 goals in 36 appearances for Charleroi last season.

"We are delighted to have signed him. He's a young forward with remarkable physical attributes. He's very strong and powerful and has a great scoring ability," said Lille managing director Marc Ingla.

The arrival of Osimhen, for a fee that reportedly could rise to 14 million euros ($15.5 million, Sh1.5 billion), comes with Lille on the verge of selling Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.

Lille finished second to Paris Saint-Germain last season and qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2012-13.

Also Read

Advertisement