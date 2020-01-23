Punter wins Sh5m bonus in Betika grand jackpot

By NATION REPORTER

Bomet County resident, Gedion Kiprotich Koech, has won a staggering Sh5 million in Betika grand jackpot.

Kiprotich staked Sh60 and correctly predicted 15 out of 17 games to win the bonus. He was two games short of getting the mega jackpot of Sh100 million.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call informing me that I had won Betika grand jackpot. The money will go a long way in helping improve my life and that of my family members. I am looking forward to getting the ultimate Sh100 million mega jackpot,” he said.

