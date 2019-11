By AFP

PARIS

Sweden and Finland were the latest countries to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals on Friday.

Twelve of the 24 finalists have booked their places in the finals to be played across 12 countries.

The qualifiers so far are:

Belgium

Czech Republic

England

Finland

France

Italy

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Turkey