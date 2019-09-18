Rachier: Gor Mahia won't host matches in Kisumu

By DONNA ATOLA

By CECIL ODONGO

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have suspended use of Moi Stadium in Kisumu for their home matches due to massive loss of gate collection through fraud.

The club’s chairman Ambrose Rachier told Nation Sport that Gor Mahia’s management has taken the the painful decision so as to prevent the club from falling prey to “cartels and bouncers with selfish interests” who pose as club officials during matches, only to pocket gate collections meant for the club.

“We have suspended all our matches in Kisumu and we shall be using alternative home grounds. Even though the lake region is a huge fan base for Gor Mahia, it is sad that we use a lot of money to travel to the city for league matches and end up getting nothing due to cartels and bouncers who pocket our money at the gate and many a times allow the fans to watch our matches free of charge,” said Rachier.

However, Rachier said the club would still honour its away matches at Moi Stadium.

He also hinted that the K'Ogalo will consider taking its home matches to Gusii Stadium in Kisii County, although as at now the facility has not been cleared to host KPL matches.

SUPPORTED RACHIER

Gor Mahia CEO Lodvick Aduda supported Rachier’s decision and sought to dispel the notion that the club makes a lot of money whenever it plays its home games in Kisumu.

“That is a lie. What good money can we collect in Kisumu when bouncers and cartels celebrate by earning the money on behalf of the club? In our opening game against Tusker (on August 31), we only collected a paltry Sh120,000 yet all our expenses were totalling to Sh700,000. In short, what we collect doesn’t compare with our expenses,” said Aduda.

“It was sad that before the match, I had to intervene through a phone call to save the situation after goons had closed gates to the stadium, chased away our club officials and started to collect small amounts of money from fans. If they think we shall do away with e-ticketing so that the benefit from the club illegally, then they are in for rude shock,” said Aduda.

The veteran K’Ogalo official also blamed security officers from Kisumu for not coming to the aid of the club during such situations, saying that some of the goons operate under their watch.

According to Aduda, Gor Mahia will henceforth play its home matches at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos or at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In the Kisumu saga, club’s treasurer, Sally Bollo, in an interview with a local radio station, narrated how the cartels pounced on her and Kisumu AllStars chairman, forcing her to run for her dear life.