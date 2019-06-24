  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle

Monday June 24 2019

Newcastle United's Spanish manager Rafael Benitez gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 29, 2019. Benitez will leave the club at the end of the month, the club announced on June 24, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |

Newcastle United's Spanish manager Rafael Benitez gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 29, 2019. Benitez will leave the club at the end of the month, the club announced on June 24, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |  AFP

In Summary

  • "We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved."
  • Benitez, who won the Champions League when in charge of Liverpool in 2005, has been reportedly offered a contract worth £12 million-a-year at Chinese club Dalian Yifang.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United after three years as manager when his contract expires next week, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019," Newcastle said in a statement.

Despite failing to keep Newcastle in the top flight shortly after taking over, Benitez earned hero status on Tyneside as he led Newcastle back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and then stabilised the club by finishing 10th and 13th in the last two seasons.

However, the Spaniard did not hide his displeasure at the lack of backing he was afforded by Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and was believed to be seeking assurances over the budget he would have to work with before committing his future to the club.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives," continued Newcatle's statement.

Also Read

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved."

Benitez, who won the Champions League when in charge of Liverpool in 2005, has been reportedly offered a contract worth £12 million-a-year at Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Advertisement