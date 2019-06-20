Raila pays Harambee Stars a visit in Cairo

By CHARLES NYENDE

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne assured former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that the team will do their best for the country in the Africa Cup of Nations that begins on Friday in Egypt.

Raila, accompanied by Devolution SC Eugene Wamalwa and Kenya Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno, had paid the team a surprise visit at their hotel in Cairo on Thursday afternoon.

The team, looking easy and relaxed in shorts and jerseys under air conditioned environment of their five star accommodation in the sweltering Cairo heat, assured their VIP guests they would bring honour to the country.

Team captain Victor Wanyama thanked Raila for coming to give the squad moral support as they prepare to make their first appearance in the African finals in 15 years.

Raila conveyed the greetings of President Uhuru Kenyatta to the team.

He added that he would watch their opening match on Sunday against Algeria at the 30th June Stadium.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed is expected in Cairo on Friday and will most certainly also pay the team a courtesy visit.