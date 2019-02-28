Ramos given two-game European ban
PARIS
Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-game suspension by Uefa for deliberately getting himself booked during his team's Champions League last 16, first leg against Ajax.
The Spaniard was already set to miss the second leg, with Real holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, but will now miss the first leg of the quarter-finals as well, should Real qualify.
Uefa said they had punished Ramos "for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose".