Ramos given two-game European ban

Thursday February 28 2019

Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres (centre) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (left) and Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon during their Uefa Champions league round of 16 first leg match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND |

In Summary

  • The Spaniard was already set to miss the second leg, with Real holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, but will now miss the first leg of the quarter-finals as well, should Real qualify.
By AFP
PARIS

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-game suspension by Uefa for deliberately getting himself booked during his team's Champions League last 16, first leg against Ajax.

The Spaniard was already set to miss the second leg, with Real holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, but will now miss the first leg of the quarter-finals as well, should Real qualify.

Uefa said they had punished Ramos "for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose".

