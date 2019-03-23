Arsenal midfielder out of Wales' opening Euro 2020 qualifier

By BBC SPORT

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after failing to recover from injury.

The 28-year-old Arsenal player has been withdrawn from the squad and returned to his club for treatment.

Ramsey did not feature in his country's 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

"We have plan B and we've worked on it during the week," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

"He was in good form but it gives a chance for someone else."

Wales have been boosted by the news that Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been passed fit after the 21-year-old missed Wednesday's game with an ankle knock.

Ramsey's absence could also open up an opportunity for Matt Smith, Lee Evans or Will Vaulks to play a key role in Sunday's match.