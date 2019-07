Rashford agrees new four-year deal at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United after agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year on Monday.

The 21-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from across Europe.

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford in a club statement.