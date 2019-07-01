  1. Home
Rashford agrees new four-year deal at Man Utd

Monday July 1 2019

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (left) challenges Manchester United's English forward Marcus Rashford (right) during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL |  AFP

In Summary

  • "Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford in a club statement.
AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United after agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year on Monday.

The 21-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from across Europe.

However, United have reportedly committed to a bumper deal worth £250,000 ($317,000) a week to ensure that Rashford remains at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford in a club statement.

