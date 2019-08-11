alexa Rashfourd double as Manchester United humiliate Chelsea - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Rashfourd double as Manchester United humiliate Chelsea

Sunday August 11 2019

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring their third goal during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 11, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring their third goal during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 11, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |  AFP

Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MANCHESTER

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Frank Lampard in his first match in charge of Chelsea on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were in need of a fast start to the campaign to erase memories of a terrible end to last season and got it, as Rashford's early penalty and three goals in 16 second-half minutes from Anthony Martial, Rashford and debutant Daniel James had Old Trafford in raptures.

Advertisement