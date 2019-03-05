By BBC SPORT

The treatment of Gareth Bale by Real Madrid fans is "nothing short of a disgrace", according to his agent.

Sections of the Bernabeu jeered the Wales forward when he was substituted after 61 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Barcelona.

"This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come," said the 29-year-old's representative, Jonathan Barnett.

"They should be ashamed of themselves. Those fans should be kissing his feet."

Bale joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 for £85m and has won four Champions Leagues and one La Liga title with the Spanish club.

He has scored 13 goals in 33 club games this season but, despite being under contract until June 2022, his future at the Bernabeu has been a talking point in recent weeks.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace," Barnett added.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world.

"Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he's happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him.

"There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn't going anywhere this summer.

"Despite what's been reported, he's content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.

"We're fed up of fake stories that he's leaving."

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was quoted last month as saying Bale has not adapted to the Spanish way of life and snubbed a night out with team-mates.