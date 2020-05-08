alexa Real Madrid star suffers heel break - Daily Nation
Real Madrid star suffers heel break

Friday May 8 2020

Real Madrid's Serbian forward Luka Jovic poses at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 12, 2019 during his official presentation. - Real Madrid have signed 21-year-old Serbia striker Luka Jovic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee. PHOTO | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU |

Real Madrid's Serbian forward Luka Jovic poses at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 12, 2019 during his official presentation. - Real Madrid have signed 21-year-old Serbia striker Luka Jovic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee. PHOTO | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU |  AFP

  • Real said the 22-year-old's injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club's medical centre, but didn't say how long they expect him to be out of action.
AFP
By AFP
MADRID

Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fracture his right heel, the La Liga giants announced on Friday.

In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old's injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club's medical centre, but didn't say how long they expect him to be out of action.

According to Spanish media, Serbia's Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($65.1 million). Before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice.

