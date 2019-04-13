Real Madrid star to miss Leganes tie with calf injury

By AFP

MADRID

Sergio Ramos will miss Real Madrid's match against Leganes on Monday with a calf injury, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

"After the tests carried out today by Real Madrid's doctors to our player Sergio Ramos, he has been diagnosed with a grade one injury in the left calf," the club said in a statement.

Madrid would not estimate when Ramos could return but the defender is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

As well as Leganes, Ramos is therefore likely to miss Madrid's home game against Athletic Bilbao on April 21.