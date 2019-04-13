 Real Madrid star to miss Leganes tie with calf injury - Daily Nation
Real Madrid star to miss Leganes tie with calf injury

Saturday April 13 2019

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during their Spanish league match against Valencia CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on April 3, 2019. PHOTO | JOSE JORDAN |

By AFP
MADRID

Sergio Ramos will miss Real Madrid's match against Leganes on Monday with a calf injury, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

"After the tests carried out today by Real Madrid's doctors to our player Sergio Ramos, he has been diagnosed with a grade one injury in the left calf," the club said in a statement.

Madrid would not estimate when Ramos could return but the defender is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

As well as Leganes, Ramos is therefore likely to miss Madrid's home game against Athletic Bilbao on April 21.

Zinedine Zidane's side sit third in La Liga, two points behind Atletico Madrid with seven games left to play.

