Real Madrid mega signing to miss opener

By AFP

More by this Author

MADRID

Eden Hazard will miss the start of the season after sustaining a thigh injury in training on Friday, the day before Real Madrid's La Liga opener against Celta Vigo.

Hazard was ready to make his debut in Vigo after joining Madrid for an initial Sh11.4 billion (100 million euros) from Chelsea in June.

But the Belgian pulled up with a minor strain at the club's training base in Valdebebas and is now expected to be out for three to four weeks.

"After tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh," a club statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid begin away at Celta on Saturday before facing Real Valladolid and a trip to Villarreal ahead of the international break.

Hazard could be in line to return for their match against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 1.

His absence comes as a blow to Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane, who will be hoping for a positive start after some disappointing performances in pre-season.