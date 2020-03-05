alexa Real Sociedad storm Copa del Rey final after 32 years wait - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Real Sociedad storm Copa del Rey final after 32 years wait

Thursday March 5 2020

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (second left) is tackled by Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Diego Llorente (left) during their Spanish league match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2019. PHOTO | PAU BARRENA |

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (second left) is tackled by Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Diego Llorente (left) during their Spanish league match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2019. PHOTO | PAU BARRENA |  AFP

In Summary

  • Sociedad had already won the first leg 2-1 and cemented their spot in the decider when striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored a 41st-minute penalty after a handball in the area by a Mirandes player
  • Real Sociedad, who were Copa del Rey winners in 1909 and 1987 and knocked out Real Madrid 4-3 in this season's quarter-finals, will be playing in their first final since 1988
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MADRID

Real Sociedad ended the Copa del Rey hopes of second division Mirandes on Wednesday with a 1-0 win which moved them into the final for the first time in 32 years.

Sociedad had already won the first leg 2-1 and cemented their spot in the decider when striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored a 41st-minute penalty after a handball in the area by a Mirandes player.

The April 18 final in Seville could be an all-Basque affair with Athletic Bilbao defending a 1-0 lead against fellow La Liga mid-table side Granada in their semi-final second leg on Thursday.

Mirandes were attempting to become the first second division club to reach the final since 1980.

Real Sociedad, who were Copa del Rey winners in 1909 and 1987 and knocked out Real Madrid 4-3 in this season's quarter-finals, will be playing in their first final since 1988 when they lost 1-0 to Barcelona.

Also Read

Advertisement

With 23 titles, Athletic Bilbao are second on the all-time list of Cup winners behind Barcelona who have triumphed 30 times.

Advertisement