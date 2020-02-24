alexa Real defender in court for traffic offences - Daily Nation
Real defender in court for traffic offences

Monday February 24 2020

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (right) celebrates with teammate Marcelo after scoring during their La Liga match against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo on August 17, 2019. PHOTO | MIGUEL RIOPA |  AFP

MADRID

Brazil defender Marcelo has been in court for driving with a suspended licence for the second time in seven years and speeding, a Madrid court revealed on Monday.

The high courts of justice in the Spanish capital said that the Real Madrid left-back had admitted to the offences after reportedly being clocked driving at 134 km/h (83.2mph) in a 120km/h zone in December.

He was subsequently found to be without a valid licence.

Marcelo was told to appear at a second hearing in March when sentencing could be handed down.

In March 2013 the 31-year-old, who has been at Real since 2007, was fined 6,000 euros ($6,492) for driving after his licence had been revoked.

