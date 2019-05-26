By AFP

BERLIN

Eintracht Frankfurt striker and Real Madrid transfer target Luka Jovic has said that he would like to play in a different league, fuelling speculation that he may leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

In an interview with Die Welt newspaper to be published on Sunday, Jovic said that he was close to making a decision about his future, and that he did not think the Bundesliga suited his style of play.

"Teams press high and run a lot in the Bundesliga," said the 21-year-old Serbian international.

"After my experiences in the Europa League this season, I would say that other leagues in Europe suit me better."

"I have the feeling that I would be more comfortable in the Premier League or Serie A."

Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, helping Frankfurt to the Europa League semi-finals and seventh place in the Bundesliga.

His dazzling form has put him on the radar of Europe's top clubs, and Spanish media have linked him with a 60 million euro ($67 million, Sh6.7 billion) move to Real Madrid.

The Serbian did not confirm or deny the rumour, saying he did not want to appear distracted.

"I haven't bothered with the speculation. Believe me, it was important for me to be there for Eintracht. I didn't want people to say that my head was somewhere else," he told Welt.

Jovic suggested that he would make a decision about his future in the near future.

"My future is open. I will sit down and discuss it with my agent in the coming days," he said.

"I want to take further steps in my career."