Recent Uefa Champions League winners

Monday September 16 2019

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (centre) raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup after winning their Uefa Champions League final match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

In Summary

  Recent winners of the Uefa Champions League ahead of the start of the 2019-20 group phase on Tuesday and Wednesday:
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Recent winners of the Uefa Champions League ahead of the start of the 2019-20 group phase on Tuesday and Wednesday:

2018-19: Liverpool (ENG)

2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)

2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)

2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)

2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)

2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)

2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)

2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)

2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)

2006-07: AC Milan (ITA)

2005-06: Barcelona (ESP)

2004-05: Liverpool (ENG)

Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club

Real Madrid (ESP) -- 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan (ITA) -- 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

Liverpool (ENG) -- 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Bayern Munich (GER) -- 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Barcelona (ESP) -- 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Ajax (NED) -- 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

