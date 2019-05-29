Relegated Mt Kenya in another walkover shame

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Bad omen followed Mt Kenya United into their last game of the SportPesa Premier League when they once again handed a walkover to hosts Ulinzi Stars at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the financially troubled side which has been relegated, arrived for the match more than one and half hour after kick-off.

The match was supposed to kick off at 2pm, but was rescheduled to 3pm and by 3.45pm, Mt Kenya had not arrived at the stadium.

And when they finally arrived, their red uniform clashed with Ulinzi Stars home colours.

The match officials led by centre referee Anthony Ogwayo and his two assistants Ann Njambi and Elizabeth Njoroge stood firm and said they would not start the match until Mt Kenya change their uniforms.

Sensing a walk over, Mt Kenya United hurriedly mobilised their officials and borrowed a blue uniform from a local club.

However, when the uniform arrived and the players hurriedly changed ready to play, referee Ogwayo blew his whistle to end the match.

“Mt Kenya United were very much aware that Ulinzi Stars home team colour is red and it was therefore wrong for them to wear the same uniform like their hosts,” said Benson Swahili, who was the match commissioner.

Following the outcome, Ulinzi Stars have now completed the season assignment with 45 points.

“It was a tough season and we had our ups and downs and I hope come next season we shall up our game and regain our lost glory,” said coach Benjamin Nyangweso, who took over in the last quarter of the season from Dunstan Nyaudo.

Ulinzi Stars players, who performed below par in the league, consoled themselves by celebrating top scorer Enosh Ochieng who scored 16 goals to his credit by awarding him a portrait and taking selfies at the centre of the pitch.