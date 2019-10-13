By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is glad to be back ahead of international friendly match against Mozambique’s Os Mambas at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday 4pm.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder opted out of Stars' last friendly against neighbours Uganda last month where the home side played to a 1-1 draw at the same venue since he was linked with a potential transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Speaking on Saturday after the team’s morning training session at Kasarani, Wanyama lauded the new players that excelled in the Uganda friendly and challenged them to give a good account of themselves once again.

“The new players did great and I hope they will pick from where they left tomorrow (Sunday)) as we take on Mozambique. We are looking forward to a good match and definitely a good result. I’m happy to be back in the team and I look forward to working with my fellow teammates since a win is what we are all going for,” said Wanyama.

He added: “The morale in the team is high and the players are raring to go. We can only hope for the best.”

The new players that defied odds to stage a good performance against Uganda were goal-scorer Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Whyvonne Isuza, Boniface Muchiri and Samuel Olwande.

SPURS FUTURE

Wanyama at the same time revealed that he was going the extra mile in training to return to Spurs first 11.

“It’s something I don’t want to talk about for now but I’m working hard to get back to where I was and hopefully I will once again impress the coach. I have been there and I know the feeling so I just want to return to where I was,” said Wanyama.

Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi hinted at tinkering with the squad as he continues to build for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“For sure we missed Wanyama presence but those who were available proved their worth. We will have to adjust some departments and bring new inclusions because our focus is to record a good result and build on the Uganda performance,” said Kimanzi.

Kimanzi is likely to start with Farouk Shikalo between the sticks while Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu and Samuel Olwande could line up in defence.

Wanyama, Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma will partner in the midfield as Cliff Nyakeya, Clifton Miheso and dependable Michael Olunga from the attacking trio.

