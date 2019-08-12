Returning Wazito eager to hit the ground running

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League returnees Wazito FC are out to make a strong statement in the 2019/20 season which starts on August 30.

The team has signed up several big names as well as exciting talent as they shape up for the new season.

Former Gor Mahia fullbacks Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana headline the new signings that include young talents such as Joshua Otieno, Kevin Omondi and Derrick Otanga from Sony Sugar FC as well as experienced striker Elvis Rupia who joins the club from Zambian side Power Dynamos. In total, the team has registered 11 new players and with the transfer window still open, they could rope in more.

The club's Sporting Director Solomon Alubala says they have learnt their lessons and are returning to the top-tier league stronger.

“We are now more organised as a club and have clear intentions of what we want to achieve in the KPL this season. That has informed the kind of players we have brought in. We need that quality if we are to compete at the top level. We are coming back not just as mere participants but to compete.” Alubala told Nation Sport.

Former Harambee Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi, who leads Wazito’s technical team echoed Alubala’s sentiments.

“We have some new players that we have brought into the team and they are gelling well. We have played several friendly matches and I am happy with the progress so far – the team is coming up well. We are not at 100 per cent yet but we have about two weeks to finalise on the preparations and we will be okay.” “We are coming back to correct the mistakes Wazito made during their debut in the league. The new players have to gel as soon as possible, it is not easy but we are working on it. Our target is to compete in the league and I think we are ready. I believe if we get our cards right then we have a chance to do a marvellous job this season,” he added.

The team could, however, be without young Musa Masika who is said to be on his way out of the club. Okumbi is however optimistic they will fill in the gap in case the player leaves.

“Musa was not really sharp and fit when he initially joined the team but we worked on it and he improved and gelled well. I’m not sure if he has left officially but if he does I don’t think it will be a big loss as the league is yet to start. We still have a chance to make another good player to fit into that position because our job is to mould players,” he said.

Former Gor midfielder Ali Abondo is among those trying out at the club. “Our team does not have a lot of experienced players at the moment and therefore if he proves to us that he has what it takes then we will sign him up. He has been working hard and he has one more week to prove himself,” Okumbi said.

Ali returned to the country after short spells in South Africa with top-tier sides Ajax Capetown and Bloemfontein Celtic.

The team beat National Super League (NSL) newbies Muranga Sports Excellence Academy 2-0 in a friendly match at the GEMS Cambridge International School on Sunday morning.