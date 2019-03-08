Revealed: Football Kenya Federation's new sponsor

By VINCENT OPIYO

Gaming firm Betin Kenya is set to partner with the national football team Harambee Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) scheduled for Egypt from June 21, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

Even though the details of the deal remain undisclosed, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) sent out invite to newsrooms on Friday evening requesting for coverage for the planned launch of their new partner on Tuesday next week at a Nairobi hotel.

"As you are aware, the national football team has qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be played in Egypt between June 21, and July 19, 2019. In light of the aforementioned, Football Kenya Federation will on Tuesday March 12, 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel, launch a partner for the Harambee Stars," part of the invite read.

The press release further said that FKF President Nick Mwendwa will be in attendance.

The news is a huge boost for the cash-strapped federation who have been in dire need of sponsorship prepare the national teams for international assignments.

It comes at a time Kenya has qualified for the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years.

The Sebastien Migne-coached side are slated to report to camp next week in readiness for the final qualifier away to Black Stars of Ghana set for March 23 in Accra.