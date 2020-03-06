Rift teams battle for Chapa Dimba honours

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom defending girls champions Kitale Queens failed to qualify for the Rift Valley regional finals paving way for new national champions in the girls’ category to be crowned.

Season One boys national champions, Kapenguria Heroes are back in the fray and will feature in this weekend’s Rift regional finals at Green Stadium in Kericho County.

Last season’s Rift region winners Al Ahly from Kajiado, who were runners up in the national finals, also failed to go past the group stages in what is turning out to be one of the most competitive regions in the tournament.

“One would easily mistake the grassroots for the finals going by how competitive the games were. We expect an even tougher regional final with no team being perceived as an underdog,” said Evans Omondi, Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Valley region coordinator.

Kapenguria Heroes from West Pokot will be looking to reclaim their lost glory but they will first have to go past White Rhino from Transmara with Laiser Hill Academy from Kajiado taking on Tumkas FC from Uasin Gishu in the other boys’ last four encounter.

In the girls’ semis, Itigo Girls from Nandi North will play Achievers from Kajiado as Bomet Queens from Bomet take on Wiyeta from Trans Nzoia.

“Football is unpredictable. You may come prepared for a win but the odds do not favour you. I know for sure it will not be easy to secure a win. However, we have trained hard. I have faith we shall win and represent our region in the national finals,” Tumkas coach Peter Tanui said.

During last year’s regional final, Kitale Queens thrashed Itigo Girls from Nandi 4-0 to become the region's champions and further proceeded to the nationals beating Acakoro Ladies 4-2 in post-match penalties to become the national champions.

Al-Ahly emerged regional champions in the boys’ category after defeating Tumkas 3-0 on post-match penalties and were eliminated at the national finals by eventual winners Manyatta United.

The winning teams in the regional finals will walk away with Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June where Sh1 million is up for grabs. The runners up in the regional tournaments will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of other individual prizes.

So far, Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed High, Beijing Raiders (Starehe), Tumaini School (Makueni), Isiolo Starlets (Isiolo), Garissa's Berlin FC (North Eastern), Coast region’s Yanga FC (Malindi), Kwale Ladies, Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki have secured tickets to the national finals.

After the regional finals, an All-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendly matches against top Spanish La Liga Football Academies.

The girls final will kick off at 8:30am on Sunday with boys taking on to the field from 10:50am on the same day.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Girls

Itigo Girls v Achievers – 9am

Wiyeeta v Bomet Queens – 1pm

Boys

Tumkas v Laiser Hill – 11am