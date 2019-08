Rising Stars provisional squad named

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars U-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has named a 43-man provisional squad for the Cecafa U-20 Championship that is set to be held in Uganda from September 14 to 28.

Highly-rated midfielder Richard Odada, who is in the books of European side Red Star Belgrade, is the only foreign-based player in the squad, while Collins Shichenje, who only joined Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards recently from Green Commandoes, has been drafted in too.

The team enters camp on Tuesday ahead of the two-week tournament.

All the 12-member countries; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, Zanzibar and South Sudan have confirmed their participation to the tournament to be held in Gulu, Northern Uganda.

Kenya U-20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Kevin Ouru (Kakamega High), Issa Emoria (St. Anthony Sec), Bixente Otieno (Wazito)

Defenders

Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Tyson Omondi (Musingu High), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Brian Wepo (Nzoia Sugar), Hassan Mwinyi (Ebwali High School), Mohammed Kazungu (St. Peters High School), Boniface Mwangemi (Dagoretti High School), Yussuf Boya (Sunflower Secondary), Arnold Onyango (Mathare United), Vincent Oluoch (St. Anthony Sec), John Otieno (Kakamega Homeboyz), Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Joshua Nyatini (Wazito FC), Fidel Origa (Western Stima), Musa Masika (Wazito FC), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Peter Oudo (Kariobangi Sharks), Zablon Kutera (Dagoretti High), Nelson Amunga (Kisumu All-Stars), Steve Otieno (Kisumu AllStars), Dedan Wafula Simiyu (Soy United), Stainer Musasia (FC Talanta), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth), Patrick Munyao (FC Talanta), Issa Lumumba (St. Anthony Sec), Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade), Andre Kalama (Ligi Ndogo), Ben Stanley (Migori Youth), Clinton Okoth (Migori Youth)

Forwards