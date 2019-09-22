Rising Stars thrash Zanzibar in Cecafa opener

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Sydney Lokale scored four times to help Kenya trounce Zanzibar 5-0 in a Cecafa Under-20 Challenge Cup match at the Njeru Technical Centre, in Jinja, Uganda on Sunday evening.

Austine Odhiambo scored the other goal as Kenya took command of a tricky looking Group 'B' which also consists of Ethiopia and Tanzania.

"This is a good start but it amounts to nothing (yet)," explained Lokale in his post-match comments.

"We converted most of our chances which is what we will hope for in our other games here. The next games in this group could be tougher," added the Kariobangi Sharks forward.

In the other match of the group played earlier at the same venue, Andrew Chimsanga scored a hat-trick as Tanzania thrash sorry Ethiopia 4-0.

But it is Kenya, under the guidance of youthful coach Stanley Okumbi, who were the biggest winners of the day, and the highest-scoring team among the 11 competing here so far.

Lokale scored his and Kenya's first goal of the game just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

Zanzibar keeper Ahmed Ali initially saved his spot-kick but Lokale reacted quickest to fire home the rebound.

The lanky striker then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to double the scores just before the break.

Zanzibar got into more trouble when captain Musitapha Muhsin was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence and moments later, Lokale scored his second penalty of the day.