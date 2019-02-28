Road to Anfield: Nation rely on experience

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nation Media Group’s football squad members will bank on experience as they take another stab at the Standard Chartered Trophy on Saturday at Nairobi’s St Mary’s School.

Nation FC are among 94 teams drawn for this year’s Standard Chartered Bank Trophy tournament, popularly known as “Road to Anfield.”

The winner of the five-a-side, one-day tournament earns a four-day trip to England to represent Kenya at the global finals of the Trophy in May at the home of English Premier League (EPL) leaders, Liverpool FC.

“We haven’t trained much this year and only started light workouts this week, so we will bank on experience,” Nation FC captain Allan Munga said on Thursday.

"The most important thing is to compete and we are confident we shall offer good resistance to the teams in our group," Munga, a striker, added.

The Nation FC squad, coached by Mark Agutu and John Ashihundu, has been working out at the Railway Club, Nairobi, and had their training programme severely affected by the demolition of structures at the club, including the swimming pool and changing rooms, over a tenancy dispute last week.

Nation FC is only one of the many sports teams affected by the demolitions at the iconic grounds with others including Mwamba Rugby Football Club and Kenya Commercial Bank women's volleyball club.