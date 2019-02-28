Roma fan admits attacking Liverpool supporter

By AFP

LONDON

An Italian football fan pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting a Liverpool supporter before last year's Champions League tie between Roma and Liverpool, leaving the victim with catastrophic head injuries.

Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, entered a guilty plea to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean Cox, during a hearing at Preston Crown Court in north west England, with the victim's wife looking on.

Irish national Cox suffered a severe, traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on April 24, and is still recovering after spending four-and-a-half weeks at a specialist neurological unit.

Mastrelli was arrested in Italy last month on a European Arrest Warrant before being extradited to Britain.

Another Roma fan, Filippo Lombardi, 21, was last year jailed for three years for violent disorder over the incident.

A third fan, Daniele Sciusco, 29, also admitted violent disorder and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.