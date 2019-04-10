Ronaldo strikes to give Juventus edge against Ajax

By AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo's flying header on the stroke of half-time gives Juventus a slight edge over Ajax in their Champions League quarter-final after Wednesday's breathless 1-1 first-leg draw in Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old gave Juve the lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before David Neres curled home a superb leveller less than a minute after the restart.