Ronaldo strikes to give Juventus edge against Ajax

Thursday April 11 2019

Juventus

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match against Ajax at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on April 10, 2019. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP 

By AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo's flying header on the stroke of half-time gives Juventus a slight edge over Ajax in their Champions League quarter-final after Wednesday's breathless 1-1 first-leg draw in Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old gave Juve the lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before David Neres curled home a superb leveller less than a minute after the restart.

Ronaldo's away goal will give Juve an advantage going into the decisive second leg in Turin on April 16 after Ajax failed to capitalise on their dominance at home.

