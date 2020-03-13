The 24-year-old Thiong'o narrated how his life has been ground to a halt with the virus having stopped all sports activities in Italy

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kenyan midfielder Paul "Zizou" Thiong'o is a sad man.

His friend, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, Thursday became the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed 827 in Italy and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

Thiong’o, currently attached to Promozione League side Rocchese, played with Rugani at the youth ranks of Italian Serie B side Empoli between 2008 and 2012. While Thiong’o was born in Mombasa to Kenyan parents, Rugani was born in Lucca, Italy.

It’s at Empoli that the pair met with Rugani joining the academy as a six-year-old in 2000 while Thiong’o moved to Tuscany in 2007 aged 12 after impressing during the Danone Nations Cup, an international youth tournament, while turning out for Mombasa FC. His exploits earned him a trial at Empoli which turned out successful and he got a place in their academy.

Both players followed different paths upon graduation from Empoli with Rugani earning a place in the senior team while the diminutive Thiong’o moved to lower league sides.

Danielle Rugani during his days at Empoli. PHOTO | COURTESY

“Rugani is like a brother to me. We still remain close friends even after leaving Empoli. He is a great guy with a big heart. He was a year ahead of me in the academy but we played together severally since their coach used to invite me to play for their team," Thiong’o told Nation Sport on phone from his base in Napoli, south of Italy where around 10 coronavirus cases have now been reported.

“He is a very intelligent defender, very good tactically. He taught me what hard work and dedication to the game is all about. We could play a match on Sunday and on Monday morning he was on the training ground alone working on his technique. It’s no surprise that a big club like Juventus signed him.”

Rugani has spent the last seven years at Juventus, apart from a two-year loan spell at Empoli, winning four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies. He has played just three league games this season, most recently against Brescia on February 16 and SPAL on February 22.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani (left) and teammate Blaise Matuidi react at the end of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Ajax Amsterdam on April 16, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. PHOTO | ISABELLA BONOTTO | AFP

He was on the bench in Lyon for the Champions League last 16, first leg clash on February 26 in France and the team's last game against Inter Milan in Serie A on March 8.

“It’s so unfortunate that he has tested positive. It goes to show that bad things happen to people with good hearts. I texted him today morning and he told me that doctors are doing their best. No cure has been found so we can only hope that he recovers,” said Thiong’o. "I feel so bad because he has always been motivating me not to give up. That one day my talent will be noticed and I'll also play at the top level."

Kenyan midfielder Paul "Zizou" Thiong'o (left) during his days at Empoli. PHOTO | COURTESY

The 24-year-old Thiong'o narrated how his life has been ground to a halt with the virus having stopped all sports activities in Italy. Their league has been suspended until April 5.

“It’s crazy, people here are living in fear. The other day people our local leaders were going round announcing on megaphones that we should not go out of our houses. Every social amenity has been closed down from parks, stadiums, malls and restaurants."

“It’s so risky to step out. If you have to go out, you have to wear face masks and gloves. People are even avoiding to go to work. At our club we cannot train as a team, I am lucky I have access to a gym so I am just doing personal training hoping that by April 5 everything will be okay,” said Thiong’o.

Thiong’o urged the Kenyan government to take tight precautionary measures to avoid the entry of coronavirus in the country terming it a “killer disease”.