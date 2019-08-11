Rupia sets ambitious targets at Wazito

Meanwhile, the team leaves for a one-week camp in Oloitoktok where they are set to play friendlies with local sides

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Nzoia Sugar striker Elvis Rupia is eager to bang in the goals and steer to Wazito to greater heights on their return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Rupia, who joined the team after a rather unsuccessful spell with Zambian side Power Dynamos, was on the mark as the team edged recently promoted National Super League (NSL) club Murang'a Sports Excellence Academy Limited (Murang'a Seal) 2-0 in a friendly match played at the Cambridge International School on Sunday morning.

“It was difficult to adapt at first due to the weather and other factors. The biggest difference is the league in Zambia is more physical and they play faster. I adapted after a while and played over 20 matches. It was a good experience for me,” Rupia told Nation Sport.

“I have been working very hard and I am in good shape. I am glad to be back in the KPL and really looking forward to the league's kick off. My target is to score at least 15 goals in the first leg and improve on that on the second leg. I still have ambitions of playing abroad but I have to ensure I do my job well at Wazito and ensure we compete with the big boys in the league. Wazito might be a small club but I love their level of professionalism and this sets them apart from other Kenyan teams," he added.