SDT to hear case challenging FKF electoral code

A case challenging Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board's code is up for hearing at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Tuesday morning.

This case before SDT chairman John Ohaga comes a day after about 30 youth, led by Phillip Otieno and Stephen Kiama, petitioned the Senate with claims that FKF had among others violated both Kenyan law and football statues in conducting its elections which are set for December 7.

The protestors also say the current FKF administration has failed the accountability test, especially in relation to the use of Sh244 million from the government for Harambee Stars preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and a separate Fifa grant of Sh135 million for purchasing an Outside Broadcasting (OB) van.

Former FKF boss Samson Nyamweya, Gor Mahia's Chief Executive Lordvick Aduda, seasoned politicians Alex Ole Magelo and Moses Akaranga, Nairobi businessman Simon Mburu and Angeline Mwikali are listed as applicants in this case.

All these applicants, bar Mwikali, have declared they will challenge FKF president Nick Mwendwa in the December 7 elections.

The applicants have also boycotted the polls nomination exercise which was conducted by FKF's Electoral Board. They challenged the board's composition and location and also claimed the whole process is skewed in favour of Mwendwa who is seeking a second four-year term.

"We are hopeful of getting a good judgment which is to be allowed to organise free and fair elections. Everyone should be allowed to stand (contest) and all clubs should vote," Nyamweya told Nation Sport on Monday.

This court case has elicited various reactions from football stakeholders.

"We attended an Annual General Meeting last month where everyone was represented by leaders from their region. The electoral code was passed. Nobody raised an issue with the code's composition. Why now?" posed Kelvin Mwangu, who is gunning for the Vihiga County/Branch chairmanship explained.

"Those challenging the electoral code rules have not been involved in football matters for the last four years and want to get to leadership positions through the back door," added James Kamau, who is gunning for Kiambu County/Branch chairmanship.