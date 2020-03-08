SEP Oyugis, Falcons in winning starts

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Trans Nzoia Falcons launched their Women's Premier League campaign on Sunday by beating Kisumu All Starlets 1-0 in their first match of the group B contest at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Lydia Makwere secured the lone goal in the 48th minute for the team that finished fourth last season.

"We played really well, but we didn't use our chances as well as we had trained and their forwards were very aggressive and fast on their feet which threw us off balance especially in the second half of the game.

Going back to training, we will intentionally work on defence more because that was our weak point," said Juma Said, Kisumu All Starlets coach.

In another Zone B contest, Society Empowerment Project (SEP) Oyugis downed Eldoret Falcons 2-1 in their debut match in the top tier league.

Goals from Joan Akoth in the 45th minute and Pauline Msungu in the 85th minute were enough for the Nyanza-based side, while Eldoret Falcons' lone goal was scored by Mervelyne Nelima in the 38th minute.

