SEP Oyugis, Nakuru Queens to debut in WPL

Newly promoted Society Empowerment Project (SEP) Oyugis and Nakuru Queens will be out to secure great starts as the 2020 Kenya Women's Premier League gets underway this weekend across the country.

SEP Oyugis host Eldoret Falcons at the Nyahera Primary School in Kisumu on Sunday as Nakuru Queens welcome Oserian at the Afraha Stadium Nakuru also on Sunday in two of four matches set for this opening weekend.

The two teams earned promotion to the top tier contest alongside Ulinzi Starlets. SEP Oyugis beat Zone A runners up MTG United 4-0, while Nakuru Queens lost 2-1 to Ulinzi Starlets in the finals of last year's Division One playoffs.

SEP Oyugis and Nakuru Queens are pooled in Zone B, while Ulinzi Starlets are in Zone A of the 16-team league. Ulinzi Starlet's match against Gaspo was postponed with two players from Gaspo being away with Harambee Starlets in Turkey for international duty.

Nakuru Queens coach Benard Esitoko has said that the they are not intimidated by Oserian and will bank on home advantage to bag all three points.

"We have been anxiously waiting for this match having directed our training to great attacking and having a balanced team that will have all players be effective in their various positions of play," said Esitoko.

He added that the team is already aware that the teams pooled in Zone B are some of the toughest teams and they intend to pick a lot from them as the league continues so as to avoid relegation.

In other matches, Kisumu All Starlets is scheduled to play against Trans Nzoia Falcons, while Makolanders have their first date booked against Mathare United at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu and Camp Toyoyo grounds respectively.

FIXTURES

Makolanders v Mathare United- Camp Toyoyo- 11am

Nakuru Queens v Oserian- Afraha Stadium- 1pm

Kisumu All Starlets v Trans Nzoia Falcons- Moi Stadium- 1pm