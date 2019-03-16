Spot-on SS Assad shock Ulinzi in SportPesa Shield

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Goalkeeper Hamisi Suleiman was the hero as minnows SS Assad stunned top flight side Ulinzi Stars 5-4 on post-match penalties to storm into the next round of the SportPesa Shield in a thrilling round of 32 match at Ukunda Showground on Saturday.

Assad scored their spot kicks through Hamisi Mwapaka, Said Sadik, Mohamed Bahati, Ali Juma Pindi and Suleiman Mwaronga. Ulinzi Stars lost their first penalty taken by Bernard Ongoma whose shot was saved by Suleiman.

Enosh Ochieng, Cylus Shitote, Ibrahim Shambi and Mark Bikokwa scored the spot kicks for Ulinzi Stars.

The hosts, watched by a capacity crowd, held the SportPesa Premier League giants to a barren draw in regular time before the referee signalled for penalties as per the tournament's rules.

It was the first time Assad were playing at their home ground after being eliminated in round one by three other premier league sides, bowing down 7-0 to Western Stima in 2016, Gor Mahia 5-1 in 2017 and Tusker 5-0 last year.

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo blamed his players for failing to utilise the numerous scoring opportunities they created. “We should blamed ourselves for the defeat as my strikers failed completely to take the chances,” said Nyaudo.

“It was not our day and now we’ll continue to train for our league matches.”

Assad head coach Salim Kisasi was full of praise for players for the fighting spirit exhibited during the game. “I reserve special praise for my defenders for the way they contained goal-hungry Ulinzi strikers,” said Kisasi.