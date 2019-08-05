'Sack me!,' Harambee Stars coach dares FKF

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has dared Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sack him whilst also suggesting he's not convinced FKF president Nick Mwendwa can afford the consequences of that decision.

Migne spoke after overseeing his team's exit from the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers at the first hurdle.

Kenya was on Sunday bundled out of this football tournament - which is exclusive of players competing in their local league - after losing 4-1 to Tanzania on post-match penalties at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Prior to these penalties, the two teams settled for scoreless draws in regulation time of both legs played at Kasarani and the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

And addressing journalists in his post-match, Migne appeared to link Kenya's defeat to Tanzania to the standards of football in the country and region.

He also dared FKF to sack him, but in the same breath also suggested he was not convinced Mwendwa could afford the consequences of laying him off.

He said: "If the federation wants to fire me, let them fire me but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?"