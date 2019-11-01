Aquino: Playing for Starlets a 'double curse'

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Harambee Starlets on Thursday reported to camp ahead of their 2020 Tokyo Olympics third round qualifier against Zambia.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had on Tuesday called off the camp due to lack of funds but the Ministry of Sports directed the team be hosted at the Stadion Hotel, Kasarani ahead of the first leg of the tie against Zambia's Shepolopolo set for November 8 in Nairobi.

The two teams face-off four days later in Zambia in the return leg where the winner will advance to the final phase of the qualifiers.

FKF vice president Doris Petra had on Wednesday expressed her frustrations at the team's lack of resources.

“Gender inequality in Kenyan football is no longer a feeling but a reality not only the women’s national team but also the clubs. It is very disheartening that when it comes to the girls, the ministry has a very difficult time in supporting them and instead paints a bad picture of the federation to the teams when we have done all we can to support them,” said Petra.

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma says that apart from the players who have invested their time and resources throughout, he also has been greatly let down by both the federation and the government.

“We have been tolerant of the ongoing boardroom politics that keeps on affecting our preparations because we are loyal to the team and value our patriotism but the push and pull of getting what we deserve is becoming too much to bear. Finances should not be a barrier to a national team achieving its goals,” said Ouma.

Petra added that in July this year, the federation presented the Starlets’ annual budget to the Sports Ministry amounting to Sh17 million and had not gotten a response since until Wednesday when the ministry asked the team to put up at the facility.

Harambee Starlets players have not received their allowances since last year. Despite the challenges, they are currently two ties away from qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in Kenya's history.

'DOUBLE CURSE'

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino described being a woman and playing football in Kenya as a "double curse."

“If we only knew that things would get this bad, we would not have done so much to get to where we are. We are still confused and disappointed with the treatment women football gets but with the opportunity given now we will definitely play to win,” said Aquino.

Tereza Engesha, who was not called up for this assignment, admits that she prefers playing for her club Vihiga Queens where she is guaranteed of a salary every month.