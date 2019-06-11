  1. Home
Salah headlines Egypt's Afcon squad

Tuesday June 11 2019

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates after scoring during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia at the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria on November 16, 2018. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |  AFP

In Summary

  • The tournament runs from June 21- July 19, with Egypt's first match against Zimbabwe on June 21.
AFP
By AFP
CAIRO

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah headlines the 23-man Egypt squad Mexican coach Javier Aguirre unveiled Tuesday for the African Cup of Nations.

The tournament runs from June 21- July 19, with Egypt's first match against Zimbabwe on June 21.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed al-Shennawy (Pyramids) and Mahmoud Abdelrahim Genesh (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy el-Winsh (Zamalek), Baher ElMohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Ayman Mansour(Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Waleed Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdullah al-Saeed (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ali Ahmed Ghazal (Feirense/POR), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasimpasa/TUR), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Nabil Emad Donga (Pyramids), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos/GRE), Ahmed Ali Kamel (Al Mokawloon)

