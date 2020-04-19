By DAVID KWALIMWA

It's now official Sam Nyamweya will vie for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in the upcoming polls.

Four years after he relinquished FKF's top seat without a fight, Sam Nyamweya has announced his intent at making a comeback.

In a lengthy statement sent to newsrooms on Sunday, the veteran football administrator confirmed he will challenge incumbent Nick Mwendwa for the FKF presidency 'in the soon coming FKF elections once the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and upon resumption of normalcy in our activities and daily operations.'

"I will be unveiling my team after consultation with our sub-branch officials who have been the engine of our success hitherto. I will continue consulting and engaging with the regional leaders in the nine distinct regions of FKF who have faithfully supported our shared aspirations and have been a source of strength and inspiration to my leadership," he explained.

Former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak, Gor Mahia secretary-general Lordvick Aduda, Nairobi businessman Steve Mburu, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo are the others aspirants who have declared their interest in the top-seat.

If elected, 67-year-old Nyamweya has among other things promised to extend the contract between FKF and the Kenyan Premier League which expires later in the year for the sake of 'stability and continuity'.

He's also vowed to work closely with all stakeholders including coaches and former footballers, via their various associations to develop the beautiful game.

Nyamweya's first stab at football management came when he successfully contested for KFF's secretary-general seat 24-years ago.

He unsuccessfully vied for KFF chairmanship in 2000 but made amends by clinching the FKF presidency in 2011.

Come 2016, and Nyamweya stepped down to concentrate on private business and family. He, however, appeared to make a comeback late last year by November successfully petitioning the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to nullify football elections.